US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,025,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in IDACORP by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 281,559 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 205,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $14,289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in IDACORP by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after acquiring an additional 136,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $88.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

