US Bancorp DE Sells 3,658 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 159.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

CHT opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

