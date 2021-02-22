US Bancorp DE Sells 318 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Black Hills by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $61.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

