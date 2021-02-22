US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,809 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

PEAK stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

