US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,731 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 190,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 47.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 180,396 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 80,758 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 13.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on AEG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Aegon stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Aegon has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

