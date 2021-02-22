US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after acquiring an additional 422,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

