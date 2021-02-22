Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Insider Theodore G. Broome Sells 5,000 Shares

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UVV opened at $51.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $54.70.

Get Universal alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Universal by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.