United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on USM. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 54,257.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

