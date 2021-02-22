United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $10.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.54. 3,081,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,647. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

