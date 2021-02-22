United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.77

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 2352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Several research firms have commented on UBSI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 100,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

