Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Reduced by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

