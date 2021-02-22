Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,525 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Under Armour worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of UA stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

