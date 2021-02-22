Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.46

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 1857870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 17.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

