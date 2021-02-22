UBS Group Reiterates €67.50 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.82 ($72.73).

DLG stock opened at €65.20 ($76.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 65.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.39.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

