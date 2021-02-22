UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €215.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €211.46 ($248.78).

FRA ALV opened at €195.38 ($229.86) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €184.96. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

