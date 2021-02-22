UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 556.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 104,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,250. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.