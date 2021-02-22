Truist Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $30.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lifted by Truist from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,884,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 123,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.