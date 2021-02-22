trivago’s (TRVG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. trivago presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

