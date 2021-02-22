Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Raised to $78.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

