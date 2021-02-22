Trittium (TRTT) Reaches One Day Volume of $209,245.00

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Trittium has a market cap of $16.51 million and approximately $209,245.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trittium has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trittium Profile

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

Trittium Coin Trading

Trittium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trittium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trittium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

