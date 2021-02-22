TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $5.34 on Monday, reaching $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 190,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,625. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

