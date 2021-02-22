Trinity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,000. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF makes up about 8.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned 1.11% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 575.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $118.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.66.

