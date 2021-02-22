Trinity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. International Business Machines accounts for 0.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $118.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.43. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

