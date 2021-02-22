Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,916 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. Zelman & Associates cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

