Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.21

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

