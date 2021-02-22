Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 18,375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Transocean were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 472.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,017 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 222,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

