Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 169,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $175.07 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

