Toronto Dominion Bank Has $20.50 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,720 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,696 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of HP worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.10 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,851 shares of company stock worth $9,895,559. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

