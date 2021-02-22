Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 28,062 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $66.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

