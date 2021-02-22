Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 35,488 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Kansas City Southern worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

KSU opened at $212.59 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.43.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.