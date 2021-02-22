Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 32,964 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 942,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Centene by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after acquiring an additional 673,936 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Centene by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,604,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after acquiring an additional 653,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.