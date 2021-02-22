Tornado Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $2.49 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for about $193.65 or 0.00366413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.11 or 0.00469476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00066674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00087462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00059512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00078171 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00426330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026210 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

