Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC) versus General Motors (NYSE:GM) Head to Head Comparison

Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tongxin International and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A General Motors 2.92% 9.78% 1.87%

This table compares Tongxin International and General Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Motors $137.24 billion 0.55 $6.73 billion $4.82 10.80

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Tongxin International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tongxin International and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tongxin International 0 0 0 0 N/A General Motors 2 1 15 0 2.72

General Motors has a consensus target price of $55.39, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Given General Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Tongxin International.

Risk and Volatility

Tongxin International has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Motors beats Tongxin International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tongxin International Company Profile

Tongxin International, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Hunan Tongxin Enterprise Co Ltd., designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells engineered vehicle body structures (EVBS) in China. It supplies small, light, medium, and heavy truck EVBS covering cab forward and cab over engine layouts. The company also designs, fabricates, and tests dies and molds used in the vehicle body structure manufacturing process. Its EVBS consist of exterior body panels, including doors, floor pans, hoods, side panels, and fenders. The company serves light passenger and commercial vehicle market segments, and light vehicle market segments. It exports its products to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, roadside assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, smart driver, marketplace in-vehicle commerce, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services; and operates an online new vehicle store. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

