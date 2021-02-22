Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 6,749 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 299,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

