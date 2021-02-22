Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,185,000.

Shares of CVY opened at $21.96 on Monday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

