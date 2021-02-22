Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 480,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 455,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

