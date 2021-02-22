Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Anaplan by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 298,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,481,000 after buying an additional 193,099 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 138,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at $106,027,295.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,414.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,603 shares of company stock worth $22,510,278. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAN. Truist upped their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

