Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $94,000 Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

VRIG opened at $25.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

