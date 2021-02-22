Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $88,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after buying an additional 314,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD opened at $107.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.