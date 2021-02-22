Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,514 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

