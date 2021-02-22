Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

NYSE NCLH opened at $26.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

