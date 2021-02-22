Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006922 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007660 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

