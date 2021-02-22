TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Price Target Raised to $1.25

TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity to $1.25 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of TILT in a research report on Friday.

TLLTF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

