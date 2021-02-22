Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Tilray by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

