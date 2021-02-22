Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 483,899 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,851,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483,899 shares during the period. AerCap comprises approximately 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $84,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 8.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 399,671 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after buying an additional 49,696 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in AerCap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,916,000 after buying an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 45.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after buying an additional 634,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

