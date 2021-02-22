Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 208,698 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,698 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $55,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,978,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $66.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

