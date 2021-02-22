Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.85% of Graham worth $22,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Graham by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Graham by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graham by 30.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $608.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.42. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $617.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,724,589.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

