Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 1,396,108 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396,108 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.05% of Vistra worth $100,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

