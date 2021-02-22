Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $72.06 Million Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,829 shares during the quarter. CDK Global makes up approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $72,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.81 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

