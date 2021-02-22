Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 189,009 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189,009 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $35,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.7% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

